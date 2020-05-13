State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Acquires 338 Shares of Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) by 0.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 77,988 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $15,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Arista Networks by 31,852,200.0% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 637,046 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,576,000 after acquiring an additional 637,044 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $121,784,000. Soma Equity Partners LP bought a new position in Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $81,360,000. Girard Partners LTD. increased its stake in Arista Networks by 19,959.8% in the first quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 348,038 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 346,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its stake in Arista Networks by 63.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 656,377 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,507,000 after acquiring an additional 255,174 shares during the last quarter. 59.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 1,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.99, for a total value of $184,030.11. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,294 shares in the company, valued at $894,633.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Anshul Sadana sold 4,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.12, for a total transaction of $1,079,688.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,748,413.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,194 shares of company stock valued at $11,190,223 in the last three months. 23.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ANET opened at $221.10 on Wednesday. Arista Networks Inc has a fifty-two week low of $156.63 and a fifty-two week high of $289.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $204.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.32. The company has a market capitalization of $17.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 5.37 and a current ratio of 5.82.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $523.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $517.45 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 35.61% and a return on equity of 24.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Arista Networks Inc will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on ANET shares. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Nomura upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $218.59.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

