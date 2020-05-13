State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Acquires 841 Shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,229 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.13% of Markel worth $16,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Markel during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Security National Trust Co. acquired a new position in Markel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Markel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Markel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Markel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MKL stock opened at $837.39 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $894.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,095.66. The company has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a PE ratio of -58.48 and a beta of 0.64. Markel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $710.52 and a fifty-two week high of $1,347.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $15.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.34 by $6.10. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Markel had a positive return on equity of 6.33% and a negative net margin of 2.61%. On average, equities analysts predict that Markel Co. will post 17.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Debora J. Wilson purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $822.82 per share, for a total transaction of $822,820.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,433,078.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Anthony F. Markel sold 111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $845.27, for a total value of $93,824.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MKL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Markel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $892.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $945.00 target price on shares of Markel in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,250.00 target price on shares of Markel in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Markel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating on shares of Markel in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,029.00.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, property, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products.

