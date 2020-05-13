State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Boosts Holdings in Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 741,475 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,497 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.15% of Healthpeak Properties worth $17,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PEAK. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 204.7% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Shares of NASDAQ PEAK opened at $23.74 on Wednesday. Healthpeak Properties has a 1-year low of $18.63 and a 1-year high of $37.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.44.

Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $585.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.36 million. Healthpeak Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th.

In other news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.13 per share, with a total value of $96,390.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PEAK shares. TheStreet cut shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $38.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $41.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $35.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.30.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Senior Housing and Medical Office, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

