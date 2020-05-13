State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Boosts Stock Position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 216,334 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,717 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $16,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CINF. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $157,232,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 46.5% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 929,691 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $70,145,000 after purchasing an additional 294,957 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,363,923 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $143,411,000 after buying an additional 259,033 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 3,540.8% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 230,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $24,279,000 after buying an additional 224,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 3,806.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 222,646 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $23,411,000 after buying an additional 216,946 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

CINF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 price target (down from $115.00) on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $90.00 to $68.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $135.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Cincinnati Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.63.

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Dirk J. Debbink purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $72.25 per share, with a total value of $144,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,707,568.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas S. Skidmore purchased 2,745 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $91.00 per share, with a total value of $249,795.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,091,725. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CINF opened at $51.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 165.97 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.97 and a 200 day moving average of $97.42. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $51.45 and a twelve month high of $118.19.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 25.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

