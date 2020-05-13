State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Buys 24,090 Shares of D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 502,563 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,090 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of D. R. Horton worth $17,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DHI. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in D. R. Horton by 94.0% in the 1st quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 836 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in D. R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in D. R. Horton by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of D. R. Horton in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of D. R. Horton in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of D. R. Horton from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of D. R. Horton from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of D. R. Horton from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Cfra lowered their price target on shares of D. R. Horton from $63.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of D. R. Horton from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.59.

DHI opened at $47.08 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 7.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $17.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.57. D. R. Horton Inc has a 52-week low of $25.51 and a 52-week high of $62.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.63.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. D. R. Horton had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that D. R. Horton Inc will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. D. R. Horton’s payout ratio is 16.32%.

In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 940 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.57, for a total value of $51,295.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,590 shares in the company, valued at $359,616.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.83, for a total transaction of $247,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $273,474.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,610 shares of company stock worth $329,287. Insiders own 6.96% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

