State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Buys 667 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 667 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of IDEX worth $14,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IEX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in IDEX by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,506,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in IDEX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in IDEX by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 17,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,023,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its position in IDEX by 600.0% in the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 1,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 1,656 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in IDEX by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IEX stock opened at $153.56 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The firm has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.06. IDEX Co. has a one year low of $104.56 and a one year high of $178.14.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $594.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.77 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 16.92%. IDEX’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that IDEX Co. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

Several brokerages have commented on IEX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Seaport Global Securities raised IDEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on IDEX from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Oppenheimer started coverage on IDEX in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of IDEX in a report on Monday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.25.

In other IDEX news, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $352,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,684,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

