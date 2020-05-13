State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Cuts Position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,790 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 3,365 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of Domino’s Pizza worth $17,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DPZ. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 866.7% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 145 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DPZ. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $280.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Cowen lowered shares of Domino’s Pizza from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $325.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Argus upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $421.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $287.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Domino’s Pizza currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $365.07.

In other news, CEO Richard E. Allison, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.25, for a total transaction of $10,837,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 25,000 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.00, for a total transaction of $7,475,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 45,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,684,034. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,538 shares of company stock worth $24,403,278 in the last 90 days. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DPZ stock opened at $377.94 on Wednesday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12-month low of $220.90 and a 12-month high of $387.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $350.34 and its 200 day moving average is $308.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.36.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.75. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.75% and a negative return on equity of 13.60%. The company had revenue of $873.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $869.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 10.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.60%.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

