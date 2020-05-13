State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Cuts Stock Holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,692 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,661 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Tyler Technologies worth $14,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 957 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,288 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Bell Bank boosted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Bell Bank now owns 4,113 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,077 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TYL shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Tyler Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $314.78.

Tyler Technologies stock opened at $331.90 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $306.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $301.79. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $205.90 and a twelve month high of $340.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a PE ratio of 80.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.72.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The firm had revenue of $276.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.15, for a total transaction of $9,364,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,617,232.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Donald R. Brattain sold 5,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total transaction of $1,665,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 121,050 shares of company stock valued at $39,659,848. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

