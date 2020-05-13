State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Grows Stock Holdings in CDW (NASDAQ:CDW)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 194,768 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.14% of CDW worth $18,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CDW. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in CDW during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in CDW during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. ICW Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CDW during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of CDW by 77.0% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 430 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CDW during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. 93.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CDW stock opened at $101.98 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01. CDW has a twelve month low of $73.39 and a twelve month high of $146.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $100.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.66. The stock has a market cap of $15.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.23.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. CDW had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 97.93%. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that CDW will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 25th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. CDW’s payout ratio is 25.25%.

CDW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of CDW from $155.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CDW from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CDW from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cfra decreased their price target on shares of CDW from $139.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CDW has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.50.

In other news, insider Douglas E. Eckrote sold 5,000 shares of CDW stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.97, for a total value of $534,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 141,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,139,785.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Chong sold 6,000 shares of CDW stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.51, for a total transaction of $831,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,997 shares in the company, valued at $2,492,764.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,300 shares of company stock worth $1,544,621 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

About CDW

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

