State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $13.79 Million Stock Holdings in Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its holdings in Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 171,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 781 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $13,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Qorvo in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 275.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the first quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 475.3% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Qorvo alerts:

Qorvo stock opened at $100.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.25. Qorvo Inc has a 1-year low of $58.52 and a 1-year high of $122.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.42.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $787.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.38 million. Qorvo had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Qorvo Inc will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Steven E. Creviston sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 58,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,236,290. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,328 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.69, for a total transaction of $116,452.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,379,363.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Charter Equity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Qorvo in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Qorvo in a report on Friday, May 8th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Qorvo in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Qorvo from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Qorvo from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.45.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

See Also: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QRVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO).

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.