State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $14.07 Million Stock Holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 137,827 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,339 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.13% of International Flavors & Fragrances worth $14,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IFF. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 20,582 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter valued at $671,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 33,801 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,361,000 after acquiring an additional 11,616 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 342,581 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $44,200,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckley Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Nicolas Mirzayantz sold 831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total value of $112,600.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,048,469. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd bought 97,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $127.15 per share, for a total transaction of $12,393,946.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 1,399,754 shares of company stock valued at $155,136,959 and sold 1,695 shares valued at $202,048. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

IFF stock opened at $133.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $119.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.70. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc has a 1-year low of $92.14 and a 1-year high of $152.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $14.36 billion, a PE ratio of 33.42 and a beta of 1.08.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.03. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 8.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 25th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 24th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is 48.62%.

IFF has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup cut their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $114.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Exane BNP Paribas raised International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised International Flavors & Fragrances from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $141.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. International Flavors & Fragrances currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.85.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through three segments: Taste, Scent, and Frutarom. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

