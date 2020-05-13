State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $14.65 Million Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 406,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Nucor were worth $14,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NUE. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in Nucor in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor during the first quarter worth $28,000. Allred Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nucor by 125.8% during the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nucor by 50.7% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Nucor during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. 79.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NUE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Nucor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Nucor from $57.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Nucor from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded Nucor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nucor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.08.

Shares of Nucor stock opened at $39.01 on Wednesday. Nucor Co. has a 1 year low of $27.52 and a 1 year high of $58.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.49. The company has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. Nucor had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 3.57%. The company had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a $0.4025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.35%.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

