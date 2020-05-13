State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $14.75 Million Stake in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,864 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 376 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $14,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Financial Mangement LLC acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 1st quarter valued at $231,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 15.8% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 48,827 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,434,000 after purchasing an additional 6,662 shares in the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 3.4% in the first quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 6,339 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 6.3% in the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 30,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.0% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 144,634 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $22,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. 91.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on WST shares. Bank of America raised West Pharmaceutical Services from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $219.00 price objective on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd.

WST stock opened at $210.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $14.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.77, a PEG ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.08. West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.04 and a twelve month high of $213.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $169.60 and a 200-day moving average of $156.37.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $491.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.79 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 13.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is currently 19.75%.

In related news, VP Annette F. Favorite sold 14,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.90, for a total value of $2,794,404.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,937 shares in the company, valued at $2,547,295.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP George Lloyd Miller sold 1,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.38, for a total value of $341,830.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,427,925.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,497 shares of company stock valued at $3,236,566. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, France, Other European countries, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

