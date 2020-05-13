State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $15.42 Million Position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 12.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 541,777 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,075 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $15,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 89.1% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Arch Capital Group stock opened at $23.65 on Wednesday. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $22.41 and a 1 year high of $48.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.14. The company has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.08). Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 19.61%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ACGL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Arch Capital Group from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. BidaskClub downgraded Arch Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $47.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Arch Capital Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.20.

In other news, CFO Francois Morin sold 6,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.16, for a total transaction of $336,638.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,548,344. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP W Preston Hutchings sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.96, for a total value of $1,838,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,101,245.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 186,990 shares of company stock valued at $6,487,038 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

