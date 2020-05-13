State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $15.59 Million Stock Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 3.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 436,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,953 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $15,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 23,708,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,010,951,000 after purchasing an additional 595,190 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,489,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $766,534,000 after purchasing an additional 142,220 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,134,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $774,749,000 after purchasing an additional 594,038 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,168,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $437,654,000 after purchasing an additional 304,935 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,489,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,980,000 after purchasing an additional 412,970 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Discover Financial Services stock opened at $39.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $23.25 and a 52-week high of $92.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.12.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($2.34). Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 20.38%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 19.38%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DFS shares. Evercore ISI lowered Discover Financial Services from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $88.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Sunday, April 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.60.

In related news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld acquired 12,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.50 per share, with a total value of $499,675.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 33,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,321,433. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

