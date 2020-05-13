State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $16.32 Million Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 232,583 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,630 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.14% of Pioneer Natural Resources worth $16,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PXD. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 93.8% in the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 186 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 166.7% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 141.7% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 435 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PXD stock opened at $84.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.15, a P/E/G ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.89 and a 200-day moving average of $117.77. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $48.62 and a fifty-two week high of $159.01.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 7.60%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 13.45%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PXD. Edward Jones downgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Imperial Capital boosted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $205.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Pioneer Natural Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.29.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

