State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $17.52 Million Holdings in Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,672 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.15% of Sun Communities worth $17,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SUI. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Sun Communities by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,248,000 after acquiring an additional 12,047 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Sun Communities by 123.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,834,000 after acquiring an additional 10,574 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in Sun Communities during the 4th quarter worth about $1,502,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its position in Sun Communities by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 31,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,798,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sun Communities during the 4th quarter worth about $350,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

SUI opened at $129.54 on Wednesday. Sun Communities Inc has a fifty-two week low of $95.34 and a fifty-two week high of $173.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $124.23 and a 200-day moving average of $148.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 5.76 and a quick ratio of 5.76. The company has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a PE ratio of 105.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.53.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.37). Sun Communities had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 3.67%. The company had revenue of $310.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sun Communities Inc will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. This is an increase from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.23%.

A number of brokerages have commented on SUI. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Sun Communities from $158.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Sun Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Sun Communities from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup raised their price target on Sun Communities from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Sun Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.40.

In related news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.23, for a total value of $292,791.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,444,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephanie W. Bergeron sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.84, for a total value of $436,384.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,500 shares in the company, valued at $3,944,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2019, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 379 communities comprising over 132,000 developed sites in 31 states and Ontario, Canada.

See Also: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.