State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Increases Position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 234,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,208 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of TransUnion worth $15,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in TransUnion by 345.9% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 379 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in TransUnion by 117.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 390 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in TransUnion during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in TransUnion by 453.9% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 421 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in TransUnion during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 5,446 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.26, for a total value of $393,527.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,461,825.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 4,368 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.45, for a total transaction of $316,461.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,862,861.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 98,467 shares of company stock valued at $8,654,372. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TRU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of TransUnion from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of TransUnion from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of TransUnion from $95.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of TransUnion from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of TransUnion from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.60.

TransUnion stock opened at $75.05 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.57 and a 200-day moving average of $83.04. The firm has a market cap of $14.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.18. TransUnion has a 1-year low of $52.50 and a 1-year high of $101.16.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. TransUnion had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 24.01%. The company had revenue of $688.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $665.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. TransUnion’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TransUnion

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, and analytical and decisioning services for businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud.

