State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Purchases 23,421 Shares of Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 426,999 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,421 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.14% of Western Digital worth $17,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Western Digital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Truewealth LLC increased its stake in Western Digital by 98.1% during the 1st quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 814 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new position in Western Digital during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Western Digital during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in Western Digital by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 792 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WDC. Benchmark raised Western Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Western Digital from $73.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. BTIG Research reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Western Digital in a report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Western Digital from $94.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Western Digital from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.56.

Shares of Western Digital stock opened at $40.98 on Wednesday. Western Digital Corp has a one year low of $27.40 and a one year high of $72.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.39 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The data storage provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.07). Western Digital had a negative net margin of 3.70% and a positive return on equity of 3.42%. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Western Digital Corp will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 2nd. Western Digital’s payout ratio is 52.49%.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

