State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Purchases 4,558 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 207,022 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,558 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.10% of AmerisourceBergen worth $18,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ABC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter valued at about $134,397,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 117.3% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 858,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,230,000 after purchasing an additional 463,487 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,199,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,986,000 after purchasing an additional 453,621 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,425,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 85.0% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 749,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,734,000 after purchasing an additional 344,468 shares during the last quarter. 66.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AmerisourceBergen stock opened at $88.58 on Wednesday. AmerisourceBergen Corp. has a 12 month low of $72.06 and a 12 month high of $97.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.45. The company has a market cap of $18.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.60.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.13. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 48.85% and a net margin of 0.85%. The business had revenue of $47.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Corp. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, Director Dermot Mark Durcan bought 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $74.33 per share, with a total value of $100,345.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,274.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 5,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $473,670.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,528,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,529 shares of company stock worth $2,911,869. 28.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ABC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. AmerisourceBergen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.25.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

