State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Raises Position in Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 165,818 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,878 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Twilio were worth $14,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twilio during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twilio during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Twilio during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. G&S Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 323.5% during the 1st quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TWLO. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Twilio from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Twilio from $144.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Twilio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.45.

TWLO stock opened at $190.29 on Wednesday. Twilio Inc has a 12 month low of $68.06 and a 12 month high of $197.15. The company has a current ratio of 8.34, a quick ratio of 8.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $107.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.71. The stock has a market cap of $25.10 billion, a PE ratio of -70.48 and a beta of 1.37.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.17. Twilio had a negative net margin of 28.85% and a negative return on equity of 5.06%. The firm had revenue of $364.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Twilio Inc will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Twilio news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.08, for a total value of $50,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.49, for a total transaction of $3,832,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 127,829 shares of company stock valued at $14,318,434. 10.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

