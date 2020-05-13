State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Raises Stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 144,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,732 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals worth $15,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $9,358,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1,992.0% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 333.3% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 572 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, COO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 7,811 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,093,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 11,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,549,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Maraganore sold 34,765 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total transaction of $4,583,765.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,634,342.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,812 shares of company stock valued at $13,482,773 in the last ninety days. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $145.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $147.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, April 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.75.

ALNY opened at $144.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $123.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.26. The company has a market cap of $15.63 billion, a PE ratio of -17.96 and a beta of 1.90. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.81 and a 1 year high of $151.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 4.48 and a current ratio of 4.68.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.89) by $0.27. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 310.01% and a negative return on equity of 57.63%. The firm had revenue of $71.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.42) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 173.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases.

