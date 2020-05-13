State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Raises Stake in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 155,712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,864 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.09% of Seattle Genetics worth $17,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SGEN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Seattle Genetics by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,072,000 after purchasing an additional 19,394 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Seattle Genetics by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,292,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $281,154,000 after purchasing an additional 123,424 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Seattle Genetics by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 13,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seattle Genetics during the 4th quarter worth $349,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Seattle Genetics by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,983 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SGEN shares. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Seattle Genetics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Cfra boosted their price objective on shares of Seattle Genetics from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Seattle Genetics from $124.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Seattle Genetics from $126.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Seattle Genetics from $111.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Seattle Genetics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.50.

In related news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.91, for a total transaction of $919,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 28,472 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.01, for a total transaction of $4,584,276.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 685,141 shares of company stock valued at $106,363,919. Corporate insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SGEN opened at $161.77 on Wednesday. Seattle Genetics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.90 and a 12 month high of $168.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $130.62 and a 200-day moving average of $116.79. The company has a market cap of $28.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.05 and a beta of 1.41.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.17). Seattle Genetics had a negative net margin of 32.81% and a negative return on equity of 16.51%. The company had revenue of $234.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Seattle Genetics, Inc. will post -2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.

