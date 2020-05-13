State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 2,331 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 167,735 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,331 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $14,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,977,846 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $278,249,000 after acquiring an additional 186,767 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,080,514 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $194,405,000 after acquiring an additional 622,515 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,890,361 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $176,283,000 after acquiring an additional 29,489 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,831,205 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $171,108,000 after acquiring an additional 330,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,526,255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $142,613,000 after acquiring an additional 302,843 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply stock opened at $107.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $63.89 and a 1 year high of $114.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $92.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.98.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 38.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.91%.

TSCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price (up from $90.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.88.

In other news, Director Gregory A. Sandfort sold 200,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $21,009,765.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 118,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,489,435. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Harry A. Lawton III purchased 1,273 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $98.36 per share, with a total value of $125,212.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,930,760.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 235,830 shares of company stock valued at $24,704,948. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

