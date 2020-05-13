State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 2,689 Shares of W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its holdings in W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,689 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.11% of W W Grainger worth $14,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GWW. Norges Bank bought a new stake in W W Grainger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $170,232,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in W W Grainger by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 641,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $217,003,000 after buying an additional 168,331 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. raised its stake in W W Grainger by 598.8% in the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 148,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,932,000 after buying an additional 127,352 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in W W Grainger by 64.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 313,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,092,000 after buying an additional 123,200 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in W W Grainger by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 475,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $160,906,000 after buying an additional 111,762 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GWW. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on W W Grainger from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Gordon Haskett lowered W W Grainger from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $313.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. William Blair upgraded W W Grainger from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on W W Grainger from $259.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, G.Research upgraded W W Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $286.80.

Shares of NYSE GWW opened at $277.21 on Wednesday. W W Grainger Inc has a twelve month low of $200.61 and a twelve month high of $346.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $264.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $301.43. The company has a market capitalization of $15.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $4.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.42 by ($0.18). W W Grainger had a return on equity of 45.00% and a net margin of 6.56%. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.51 EPS. W W Grainger’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that W W Grainger Inc will post 14.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a $1.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $5.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. W W Grainger’s payout ratio is presently 33.31%.

W W Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

