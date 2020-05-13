State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 3,569 Shares of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 132,623 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,569 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Varian Medical Systems were worth $13,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VAR. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 707 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,954 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,118,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. now owns 2,625 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 74.3% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 258 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,245 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Dow R. Wilson sold 38,909 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $4,279,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 121,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,339,370. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Magnus Momsen sold 1,090 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.19, for a total value of $160,437.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,725.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on VAR shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Varian Medical Systems from $166.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. TheStreet cut Varian Medical Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Varian Medical Systems from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price on shares of Varian Medical Systems in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut Varian Medical Systems from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.78.

VAR opened at $119.07 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.78, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $89.62 and a one year high of $150.06.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. Varian Medical Systems had a return on equity of 22.93% and a net margin of 7.51%. The business had revenue of $794.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. Varian Medical Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as related quality assurance equipment.

