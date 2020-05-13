State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 419 Shares of Steris PLC (NYSE:STE)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its position in Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 114,462 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 419 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of Steris worth $16,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Steris in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Steris in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in Steris in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Steris in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in Steris in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 87.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Mohsen Sohi sold 3,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.65, for a total value of $516,993.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,221,093.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

STE stock opened at $149.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.42 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.34. Steris PLC has a 52-week low of $105.69 and a 52-week high of $168.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.04.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.03. Steris had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 13.21%. The firm had revenue of $774.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Steris PLC will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on STE. Northcoast Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Steris in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Stephens cut their price target on Steris from $177.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Steris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.75.

Steris Company Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

