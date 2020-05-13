State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 63,875 Shares of Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 614,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,875 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.15% of Elanco Animal Health worth $13,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ELAN. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 137.2% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 113,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after buying an additional 65,538 shares during the last quarter. SFE Investment Counsel boosted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 21,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 60,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 553.6% in the 1st quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 62,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after buying an additional 52,588 shares during the period. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ELAN shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Gabelli reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.40.

In related news, Director R David Hoover acquired 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.40 per share, for a total transaction of $106,860.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 21,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $577,455. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Harrington purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.84 per share, for a total transaction of $95,360.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,488.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 15,000 shares of company stock worth $388,329. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ELAN opened at $19.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of -999.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Elanco Animal Health has a 52-week low of $15.17 and a 52-week high of $35.46.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.11). Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 6.45%. The business had revenue of $657.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, develops, manufactures, and markets products for companion and food animals. The company offers companion animal disease prevention products, such as parasiticide products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks; companion animal therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications; vaccines, nutritional enzymes, and animal-only antibiotics; and a range of food animal products used in ruminant and swine production.

