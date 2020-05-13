State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Trims Stock Position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.14% of MarketAxess worth $17,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its stake in MarketAxess by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 7,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,574,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new position in MarketAxess in the 1st quarter valued at $4,463,000. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MarketAxess in the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. KBC Group NV increased its stake in MarketAxess by 275.8% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 14,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,889,000 after buying an additional 10,788 shares during the period. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new position in MarketAxess in the 1st quarter valued at $1,530,000. 96.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $382.00 to $406.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Barclays upgraded shares of MarketAxess from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of MarketAxess from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $371.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $426.00 price objective on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $350.86.

NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $497.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.37 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 7.53, a quick ratio of 7.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $405.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $373.08. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $275.49 and a 12-month high of $517.93.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.06. MarketAxess had a net margin of 40.87% and a return on equity of 31.08%. The company had revenue of $169.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 12th. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

In related news, Director Stephen P. Casper sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total transaction of $958,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,367 shares in the company, valued at $6,408,674.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.62, for a total value of $12,090,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 952,077 shares in the company, valued at $460,443,478.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,170 shares of company stock valued at $15,074,363. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

