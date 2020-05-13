State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Trims Stock Position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 921,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,049 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.16% of Synchrony Financial worth $14,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P increased its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 20,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 646.0% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

SYF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Stephens upgraded Synchrony Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Synchrony Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Synchrony Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.62.

NYSE:SYF opened at $16.98 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.51. The firm has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.82, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.66. Synchrony Financial has a 52-week low of $12.15 and a 52-week high of $38.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 15.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 1st. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is currently 20.51%.

In related news, Director Will W. Graylin sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.68, for a total value of $125,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 64,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,081,047.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Laurel Richie acquired 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.20 per share, with a total value of $25,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,158.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

