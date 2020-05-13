Stifel Nicolaus Reiterates Hold Rating for Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT)

Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $20.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $32.00. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 17.58% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered Aimmune Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Roth Capital raised their price target on Aimmune Therapeutics from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine raised Aimmune Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Aimmune Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.25.

Get Aimmune Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AIMT opened at $17.01 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.15. Aimmune Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $10.09 and a 1-year high of $37.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.18) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $0.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.87) earnings per share. Aimmune Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up NaN% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Aimmune Therapeutics will post -4.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jayson Donald Alexander Dallas purchased 2,665 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.74 per share, for a total transaction of $49,942.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Patrick G. Enright purchased 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.18 per share, for a total transaction of $1,522,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $661,958.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 1,070,165 shares of company stock worth $31,650,792 in the last quarter. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in Aimmune Therapeutics by 14.4% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 303,581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,378,000 after purchasing an additional 38,179 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Aimmune Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Aimmune Therapeutics by 2.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 73,674 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aimmune Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $276,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aimmune Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

About Aimmune Therapeutics

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes product candidates for the treatment of peanut and other food allergies. Its lead Characterized Oral Desensitization ImmunoTherapy (CODIT) product candidate is AR101, an investigational biologic, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with peanut allergy.

Featured Article: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Aimmune Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aimmune Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.