Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Amneal Pharmaceuticals Call Options (NYSE:AMRX)

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE:AMRX) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Investors bought 2,739 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 421% compared to the average daily volume of 526 call options.

AMRX stock opened at $4.27 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.40. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.27 and a 1 year high of $10.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.87, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Get Amneal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.11. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 22.25% and a positive return on equity of 15.09%. The firm had revenue of $498.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on AMRX shares. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.85.

In other Amneal Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Joseph Todisco acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.62 per share, for a total transaction of $144,800.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 246,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $893,578.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chirag K. Patel acquired 34,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.87 per share, with a total value of $134,060.67. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,748 shares in the company, valued at $157,694.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 619,339 shares of company stock valued at $2,074,576 in the last ninety days. 26.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMRX. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 124.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 6,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. 33.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. It operates through two segments, Generics and Specialty. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

Featured Article: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.