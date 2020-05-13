Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors bought 1,843 put options on the company. This is an increase of 2,325% compared to the typical volume of 76 put options.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $202.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.40.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $121.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Ameriprise Financial has a 1 year low of $80.01 and a 1 year high of $180.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $108.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.77.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $1.53. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 27.50% and a return on equity of 40.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.75 EPS. Research analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial will post 16.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. This is a positive change from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is currently 24.10%.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 52,160 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total value of $9,254,748.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,319,497.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMP. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $315,734,000. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,782,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $296,906,000 after purchasing an additional 409,195 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 772,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,121,000 after purchasing an additional 214,689 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $20,846,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,830,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,007,395,000 after purchasing an additional 192,198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.00% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Article: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.