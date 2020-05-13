StoneMor Partners (STON) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

StoneMor Partners (NYSE:STON) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 14th. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE STON opened at $0.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $58.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 0.23. StoneMor Partners has a 12 month low of $0.46 and a 12 month high of $3.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.05.

Get StoneMor Partners alerts:

In other StoneMor Partners news, major shareholder Mangrove Partners Master Fund, sold 171,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.75, for a total transaction of $128,593.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 715,933 shares of company stock valued at $758,114. Insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

StoneMor Partners Company Profile

StoneMor Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates cemeteries and funeral homes in the United States. It operates through two segments, Cemetery Operations and Funeral Home Operations. The company's cemetery products and services include interment rights, such as burial lots, lawn crypts, mausoleum crypts, cremation niches, and perpetual care rights; merchandise comprising burial vaults, caskets, grave markers and grave marker bases, and memorials; and installation services for burial vaults, caskets, and other cemetery merchandise, as well as others.

See Also: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for StoneMor Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneMor Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.