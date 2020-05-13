Stroeer SE & Co KGaA (ETR:SAX) Given a €63.10 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a €63.10 ($73.37) target price on Stroeer SE & Co KGaA (ETR:SAX) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SAX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley set a €69.00 ($80.23) price objective on shares of Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Warburg Research set a €64.00 ($74.42) target price on shares of Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €74.00 ($86.05) target price on shares of Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays set a €47.50 ($55.23) price objective on shares of Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, UBS Group set a €60.00 ($69.77) price objective on shares of Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €68.61 ($79.78).

SAX opened at €56.90 ($66.16) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 265.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €52.74 and a 200-day moving average price of €66.42. Stroeer SE & Co KGaA has a twelve month low of €37.00 ($43.02) and a twelve month high of €78.65 ($91.45).

Stroeer SE & Co KGaA Company Profile

Ströer SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home and online advertising services to private and corporate customers in Germany, Turkey, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ströer Digital, Out-of-Home Germany, and Out-of-Home International. Its out-of-home advertising solutions covers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram stop shelters, and on public transport; and digital and interactive solutions.

