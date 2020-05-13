Stroeer SE & Co KGaA (ETR:SAX) Given a €64.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €64.00 ($74.42) price objective on Stroeer SE & Co KGaA (ETR:SAX) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on SAX. Goldman Sachs Group set a €63.10 ($73.37) price objective on Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank set a €84.00 ($97.67) price objective on Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Barclays set a €47.50 ($55.23) price objective on Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a €69.00 ($80.23) price objective on Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €75.00 ($87.21) price objective on Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Stroeer SE & Co KGaA presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €68.61 ($79.78).

ETR:SAX opened at €56.90 ($66.16) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 265.71, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.21. Stroeer SE & Co KGaA has a one year low of €37.00 ($43.02) and a one year high of €78.65 ($91.45). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €52.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is €66.42.

Stroeer SE & Co KGaA Company Profile

Ströer SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home and online advertising services to private and corporate customers in Germany, Turkey, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ströer Digital, Out-of-Home Germany, and Out-of-Home International. Its out-of-home advertising solutions covers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram stop shelters, and on public transport; and digital and interactive solutions.

