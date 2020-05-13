Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Subsea 7 S.A., formerly known as Acergy S.A., operates as an engineering, construction and services contractor to the offshore energy industry worldwide. The Company is engaged in the design, fabrication, installation and commissioning of seabed-to-surface projects and its scope of operations include Subsea, Umbilical, Riser and Flowline (SURF) systems; Life-of-Field; Conventional Services and Renewables. Services offered by the Company ranges from engineering and construction for subsea field developments, pipeline and riser systems and associated services, inspection, maintenance and repair, integrity management and remote intervention, fabrication and installation of fixed platforms and associated pipelines, as well as hook-up and platform refurbishment. Subsea 7 S.A. is based in London, United Kingdom. “

SUBCY has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group raised shares of Subsea 7 from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Subsea 7 from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Subsea 7 to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SUBCY opened at $5.25 on Friday. Subsea 7 has a 1-year low of $3.47 and a 1-year high of $12.85. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -15.44 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.00.

Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The energy company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.16). Subsea 7 had a negative return on equity of 0.05% and a negative net margin of 2.89%. The company had revenue of $750.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Subsea 7 will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Subsea 7 Company Profile

Subsea 7 SA delivers offshore projects and services for the evolving energy industry worldwide. It provides subsea field development products and services, including project management, design and engineering, procurement, fabrication, survey, installation, and commissioning of production facilities on the seabed and the tie-back of its facilities to fixed or floating platforms or to the shore.

