Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) General Counsel Jeanna Steele Sells 2,056 Shares

Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 2,056 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.57, for a total transaction of $29,955.92. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 75,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,104,959.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jeanna Steele also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 5th, Jeanna Steele sold 333 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.14, for a total transaction of $4,375.62.

On Thursday, March 19th, Jeanna Steele sold 1,376 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.87, for a total transaction of $12,205.12.

On Tuesday, March 17th, Jeanna Steele sold 8,140 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total transaction of $66,503.80.

On Wednesday, February 26th, Jeanna Steele sold 488 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total transaction of $10,291.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:RUN opened at $13.97 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.90. Sunrun Inc has a 52 week low of $7.84 and a 52 week high of $23.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 155.22, a PEG ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The energy company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.27). Sunrun had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 0.98%. The firm had revenue of $210.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. Sunrun’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Sunrun Inc will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Sunrun by 4.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,184,945 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,500,000 after acquiring an additional 89,751 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Sunrun by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 943,504 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $13,030,000 after acquiring an additional 206,766 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 91.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 206,897 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 98,653 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunrun during the 4th quarter worth about $276,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 550,528 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,603,000 after purchasing an additional 11,627 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

RUN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Sunrun from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Sunrun from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of Sunrun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Sunrun from $18.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sunrun presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.61.

About Sunrun

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer approach across online, retail, mass media, digital media, canvassing, field marketing, and referral channels, as well as its partner network.

