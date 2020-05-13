SunTrust Banks Comments on Avantor Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:AVTR)

Avantor Inc (NYSE:AVTR) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks lowered their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Avantor in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 7th. SunTrust Banks analyst S. Draper now anticipates that the company will earn $0.17 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.20. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Avantor’s FY2020 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Avantor in a report on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Avantor from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Avantor from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup raised their target price on Avantor from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Avantor from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Avantor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.94.

NYSE AVTR opened at $17.89 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.40 billion and a PE ratio of -21.55. Avantor has a twelve month low of $6.66 and a twelve month high of $19.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $848,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Avantor by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 109,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 18,537 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Avantor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $494,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Avantor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,890,000. 80.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Devashish Ohri sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.54, for a total transaction of $350,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 177,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,107,088.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates in more than 30 countries and deliver an extensive portfolio of products and services.

