Superdry (LON:SDRY) PT Lowered to GBX 250

Superdry (LON:SDRY) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 400 ($5.26) to GBX 250 ($3.29) in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 72.41% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Superdry from GBX 600 ($7.89) to GBX 300 ($3.95) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Superdry from GBX 285 ($3.75) to GBX 85 ($1.12) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Superdry in a research note on Monday. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating on shares of Superdry in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Superdry in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 365.63 ($4.81).

Shares of LON:SDRY opened at GBX 145 ($1.91) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $118.92 million and a P/E ratio of -0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 124.36 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 336.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.63, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Superdry has a 1-year low of GBX 60.10 ($0.79) and a 1-year high of GBX 529 ($6.96).

Superdry Plc engages in the design, production, and sale of clothing and accessories primarily under the Superdry brand for men and women in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. The Retail segment operates stores, concessions, and various Internet sites, which sell company's own brand and third party clothing, footwear, and accessories.

