Sutter Rock Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barrington Research

Sutter Rock Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Barrington Research in a report released on Monday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 56.74% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Sutter Rock Capital in a report on Friday, May 8th.

Sutter Rock Capital stock opened at $6.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Sutter Rock Capital has a 52 week low of $3.60 and a 52 week high of $7.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.99 million and a P/E ratio of -6.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.81 and a 200-day moving average of $6.35.

Sutter Rock Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. Sutter Rock Capital had a negative return on equity of 6.28% and a negative net margin of 1,111.71%. The business had revenue of $0.25 million for the quarter.

In other Sutter Rock Capital news, major shareholder Robert S. Birch bought 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.67 per share, for a total transaction of $510,300.00. Also, major shareholder Robert S. Birch bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.81 per share, for a total transaction of $116,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,856,176 shares in the company, valued at $10,784,382.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 601,081 shares of company stock worth $3,250,916 in the last 90 days. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SSSS. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Sutter Rock Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in shares of Sutter Rock Capital by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 17,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 3,866 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Sutter Rock Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $109,000. Bulldog Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sutter Rock Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $625,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sutter Rock Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. 21.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sutter Rock Capital

Sutter Rock Capital Corp. is specializing in growth capital, B round and beyond, emerging growth, and pre-IPO investments in late stage venture-backed private companies. It makes direct (primary rounds) investments in companies and also makes secondary direct investments. The fund may also invest in select publicly-traded equity securities of companies that otherwise meet its investment criteria.

