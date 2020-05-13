S&W Seed (SANW) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) will post its Q3 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 14th. Analysts expect S&W Seed to post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $12.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.60 million. S&W Seed had a negative net margin of 20.25% and a positive return on equity of 2.72%. On average, analysts expect S&W Seed to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ SANW opened at $1.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $63.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 0.42. S&W Seed has a 52 week low of $1.75 and a 52 week high of $3.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

SANW has been the topic of several recent research reports. National Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of S&W Seed in a research report on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine upgraded S&W Seed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut S&W Seed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective (up previously from $4.60) on shares of S&W Seed in a research note on Monday, February 24th.

In other S&W Seed news, Director Robert D. Straus bought 15,000 shares of S&W Seed stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.90 per share, with a total value of $28,500.00. Also, insider Mfp Partners Lp bought 22,285 shares of S&W Seed stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.97 per share, with a total value of $66,186.45. Insiders have acquired 51,351 shares of company stock valued at $129,137 in the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About S&W Seed

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa seeds. The company sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in approximately 30 countries worldwide. S&W Seed Company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Sacramento, California.

