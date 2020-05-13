TCW Group Inc. Has $527,000 Stock Position in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

TCW Group Inc. lowered its stake in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 78.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 105,867 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in PacWest Bancorp were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 68,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in PacWest Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in PacWest Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 89.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in PacWest Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. 88.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PacWest Bancorp stock opened at $16.78 on Wednesday. PacWest Bancorp has a 52 week low of $13.84 and a 52 week high of $40.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.81, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.32.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.39). PacWest Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 8.70% and a negative net margin of 79.95%. The business had revenue of $278.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.27 million. Research analysts forecast that PacWest Bancorp will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.96%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.54%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PACW shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $38.00 to $23.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut PacWest Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. PacWest Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.14.

In related news, CEO Christopher D. Blake acquired 4,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.14 per share, for a total transaction of $147,603.60. Also, Director Paul Robert Burke acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.76 per share, with a total value of $29,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $708,257.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 20,740 shares of company stock valued at $490,442 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

PacWest Bancorp Profile

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank, a state chartered bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the start-up operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

