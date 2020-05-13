TCW Group Inc. Lowers Stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

TCW Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 17.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,059,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 579,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,181,000 after purchasing an additional 18,050 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 264.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,660,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $573,541,000 after buying an additional 7,736,141 shares in the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 22,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 5.5% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 20,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. 76.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Wells Fargo & Co news, Director Charles H. Noski acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.53 per share, for a total transaction of $590,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 74 shares in the company, valued at $2,185.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles W. Scharf acquired 173,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.69 per share, with a total value of $4,963,370.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 176,916 shares in the company, valued at $5,075,720.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

WFC opened at $24.04 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.70. Wells Fargo & Co has a 52 week low of $24.00 and a 52 week high of $54.75. The firm has a market cap of $104.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.49, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.85). The company had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.40 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Co will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.49%. Wells Fargo & Co’s payout ratio is currently 46.58%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.60.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

