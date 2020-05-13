TCW Group Inc. Purchases 15,829 Shares of Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU)

TCW Group Inc. boosted its position in Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) by 55.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,829 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Immunomedics were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Immunomedics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Immunomedics during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Immunomedics by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Immunomedics by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Immunomedics during the first quarter worth $62,000. 77.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Avoro Capital Advisors Llc bought 1,750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.50 per share, for a total transaction of $49,875,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on IMMU shares. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Immunomedics from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Immunomedics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Immunomedics from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Immunomedics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Immunomedics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.71.

IMMU stock opened at $31.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.39 and a beta of 3.38. The company has a quick ratio of 8.37, a current ratio of 8.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Immunomedics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.80 and a 12-month high of $33.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.91.

Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.02. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.46) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Immunomedics, Inc. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Immunomedics Profile

Immunomedics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer. Its advanced antibody-drug conjugates are sacituzumab govitecan and labetuzumab govitecan, which are in advanced trials for various solid tumors and metastatic colorectal cancer, respectively.

