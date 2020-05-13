TCW Group Inc. Purchases New Stake in Frontline Ltd (NYSE:FRO)

TCW Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Frontline Ltd (NYSE:FRO) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 30,414 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FRO. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Frontline by 217,430,900.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,174,310 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $27,962,000 after buying an additional 2,174,309 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Frontline during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,503,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Frontline by 225.9% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 783,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $10,077,000 after buying an additional 543,125 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Frontline by 85.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,114,967 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $14,339,000 after buying an additional 513,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Frontline during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,411,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.22% of the company’s stock.

FRO stock opened at $7.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.48. Frontline Ltd has a 1 year low of $6.09 and a 1 year high of $13.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.91.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The shipping company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $224.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.86 million. Frontline had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 11.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Frontline Ltd will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FRO has been the subject of a number of research reports. DNB Markets downgraded shares of Frontline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.75 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Frontline has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.79.

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2018, the company's fleet consisted of 61 vessels, which included very large crude carrier, Suezmax, and LR2/Aframax tankers with an aggregate capacity of approximately 11.6 million deadweight ton.

