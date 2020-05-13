TCW Group Inc. Reduces Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

TCW Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,784 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 433 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $24,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 35.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,445.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Nomura increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,680.00 to $1,700.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,375.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,503.15.

Alphabet stock opened at $1,375.18 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,228.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,324.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $938.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.66. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $1,008.87 and a one year high of $1,530.74.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). The firm had revenue of $33.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.59 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $9.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

