TCW Group Inc. Sells 2,461 Shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

TCW Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) by 18.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,461 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TRNO. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $188,670,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Terreno Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,053,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Terreno Realty by 8,615.4% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 199,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,787,000 after acquiring an additional 196,949 shares during the period. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Terreno Realty during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,654,000. Finally, UBS Oconnor LLC purchased a new position in Terreno Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,907,000.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

Shares of TRNO stock opened at $51.40 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.83. Terreno Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $42.12 and a 52 week high of $62.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 65.06 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.19. The company had revenue of $45.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.40 million. Terreno Realty had a net margin of 30.10% and a return on equity of 3.52%. Analysts anticipate that Terreno Realty Co. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is 78.26%.

Terreno Realty Company Profile

Terreno Realty Corporation acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC

