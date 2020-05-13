TCW Group Inc. Sells 4,682 Shares of Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER)

TCW Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER) by 9.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 42,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,682 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Vereit were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vereit during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vereit during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vereit during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vereit during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Vereit during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VER opened at $4.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.59 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.90 and its 200-day moving average is $8.17. Vereit Inc has a 1 year low of $3.56 and a 1 year high of $10.18.

Vereit (NYSE:VER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $305.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.30 million. Vereit had a negative net margin of 24.28% and a negative return on equity of 4.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Vereit Inc will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.138 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. Vereit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.71%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Capital One Financial restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vereit in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vereit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Vereit from $9.50 to $5.80 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Vereit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.73.

Vereit Profile

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $15.6 billion including approximately 4,000 properties and 94.7 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

