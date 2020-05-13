Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Shares Bought by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. grew its position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,379 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,940 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $5,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TFX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $159,235,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Teleflex by 8.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,652,821 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,362,626,000 after acquiring an additional 357,882 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Teleflex by 70.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 574,834 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $216,390,000 after acquiring an additional 237,080 shares during the period. Montag & Caldwell LLC increased its holdings in Teleflex by 12,461.3% in the 4th quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 175,105 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $65,916,000 after buying an additional 173,711 shares during the period. Finally, AMI Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in Teleflex in the 4th quarter valued at $33,671,000. Institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

TFX stock opened at $347.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.72, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $317.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $346.71. Teleflex Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $221.27 and a fifty-two week high of $398.65.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $630.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $609.07 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 21.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.24 EPS. Research analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Teleflex’s payout ratio is 12.20%.

In related news, VP James J. Leyden sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.28, for a total value of $258,210.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,141 shares in the company, valued at $4,868,463.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO John Deren sold 1,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.10, for a total value of $360,799.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,615.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,443 shares of company stock worth $810,601 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

TFX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Teleflex from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $378.00 price target (up previously from $365.00) on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Raymond James increased their target price on Teleflex from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Teleflex from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on Teleflex from $395.00 to $385.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $381.40.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

